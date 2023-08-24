Prior to Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman gave his honest opinion about their season.

Cashman told the media that it has been a horrible season for the Bombers and not at all what anyone in the organization was expecting. The team was in the midst of their worst losing streak in 41 years and their hopes of a playoff spot were completely dashed. Their nine-game losing streak this year was their longest in 41 years.

This, from a team with a $290 million payroll, is quite an eye-opener.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Addressing this, Cashman told reporters:

"It's been a disaster, this season. It's definitely a shock. Certainly, I don't think anybody on our side of the fence, from our player group, from our coaches, our manager, or even outside the organization, would've predicted this."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brian Cashman has been an integral part of the Yankees organization for over two decades now going through many highs and lows. He started as the assistant general manager and was promoted to general manager in 1998. During his tenure in office, he has won five World Series titles with the team, with one of them coming when he was assistant general manager.

Brian Cashman knows that no job is safe following a disastrous season for the Yankees

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman admitted prior to Wednesday's game that the organization will have to figure out what went wrong this season.

They have had one of the worst seasons in the MLB since his tenure as GM which means that his job is not safe. The majority of the fingers are pointed at Cashman and manager Aaron Boone but they alone are not to blame.

Once the dust settles down on the season, we will see what conclusions they come to and the changes they decide to make.