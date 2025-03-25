Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter wishes New York Golf Club luck in crucial TGL championship bout

Derek Jeter likes golf, and he invested in and became a part-owner of New York Golf Club. The TGL team is now playing for the first-ever championship of the league formed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Ahead of that key matchup, the investor shared a post to his Instagram story and wished the team, which consists of Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick, good luck.

Derek Jeter wished his TGL team good luck tonight (Instagram/derekjeter)

The former New York Yankees star and MLB Hall of Famer said:

"Good luck in the TGL finals!"

Jeter has been seen frequently on the golf course since retiring, something that a lot of former athletes do in their spare time. Jeter was one of the celebrity investors for the New York team and has seen them march to within two games of a title.

Jeter's club will need to win two matches to take home the title. They lost to Atlanta Drive Golf Club last night, leaving them one loss from elimination in the very first TGL playoffs.

Derek Jeter opens up on TGL investment

Derek Jeter is an avid golfer and a big fan of the sport. It not being his primary sport hasn't stopped him, and he cited the handicap system in golf, something no other sport really has, as why.

Derek Jeter is an owner of a TGL team (Getty)

He said, via CBS Sports:

"Everyone thinks they are better than they are [when] they're really not, but it's where you can have common ground. You don't have to be 6-foot-8 to play golf. You don't have to run too fast -- you know, golfers are athletes, especially now they are athletic. It's more of an even playing field on the golf course."

As for his TGL investment with the New York Golf Club, Jeter said he invested because he sees how the league will change golf. He said all sports change over time, and he's excited to see how golf does with the tech-based league.

The shortstop added:

"There's always changes in sports. I think TGL is an awesome idea for the younger generation. I think you're going to have the traditional golfers that are saying they don't like it, but I think the younger generation is going to be into it."

Jeter's team will tee off tonight for Game 2 at 7 p.m. EDT. If necessary, a third and final game will be played at 9 p.m. EDT.

