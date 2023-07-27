New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon accidentally hit New York Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil on the back with a pitch during Wednesday's showdown between the city rivals.

While the Yankees went on to win the game 3-1, it raised many eyebrows and questions about whether the hit was intentional. Speaking to the media after the game, Rodon trashed any suggestion of it being intentional and added that there was no animosity between the two players after the incident.

In Wednesday's win against the Mets, Rodon's pitch accidentally hit Mets batter Jeff McNeil's back in the fourth inning, causing him to yell in pain and fall to the ground. Rodon acknowledged his part in the accident but insisted that he shares a healthy relationship with the Mets outfielder.

"There's no animosity... we're professionals. This is our livelihood and the last thing I want to do is hit someone like that," said Rodon.

Carlos Rodon made his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 after being selected by them in the 2014 MLB draft.

After making his name as a pitcher on the rise, he joined the San Fancisco Giants in 2022 but decided to opt out of his contract at the end of the season. He has been an All-Star in the last two years and has a promising future ahead.

Rodon's time with the Yankees started on a sour note, with the pitcher missing the first few months of the season due to an injury. However, since his return to fitness, he has been a ray of hope in their bullpen, showing flashes of what he's capable of when fully fit.

Carlos Rodon helps Yankees tie series against Mets

Despite getting some flak from fans for hitting Jeff McNeil with a pitch, Carlos Rodon put in a strong showing against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Having lost the opening game of the double header, the New York Yankees needed a win to save face, and Rodon played a big role to ensure the same. He pitched 5.1 innings on the night, giving away five hits and a single run and recording five strikeouts.

The Yankees will now face the Baltimore Orioles in the three-game series over the weekend.