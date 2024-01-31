Yankees Hot Stove News: Corbin Burnes remains an option for New York at trade deadline, per insider 

The New York Yankees continue to look for options to upgrade their starting rotation. The Bronx Bombers added Marcus Stroman, but they seem to have an eye open for Corbin Burnes.

While the deal cannot happen anytime soon, Burnes is one of the options at the trade deadline. According to insider Klapisch, the Yankees will be among the many teams interested in the starter.

The Yankees have their starting rotation sorted with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Marcus Stroman. Adding Burnes is sure to boost the lineup. The Brewers ace will also become a free agent next winter, making it a possibility for New York.

Burnes is all set to make $15.6 million this year. In terms of salary, the Bombers might have the upper hand compared to the other teams.

Can the Yankees strike a deal with the Brewers?

It's about more than just being able to cover Brunes' pro-rated salary. Burnes will start his season with Milwaukee, and they might just retain him until winter. Another primary factor will be his performance in the first half of the season.

The Brewers will not want to trade a classy pitcher who is performing well. Additionally, the Yanks are not the only guns in the market, searching for firepower. Several other clubs could get a hold of the star with better offers.

Burnes has been consistent for the past three seasons, and that is something the Yanks can use. With Rodon and Cortes struggling with injuries, they need a consistent pitcher. Apart from Cole, their starting rotation could have been better this season.

As for Burnes, he won the NL Cy Young Award in the 2021 MLB season. The three-time All-Star is still in his career's prime, and finding a team will not be an issue. The 29-year-old will undoubtedly receive multiple offers when he hits the free-agent market.

While Cashman and his squad will not want to miss out on a talented pitcher, the option still seems farfetched. What seems clear is that they have steered away from Blake Snell at the moment. Acquiring Burnes will surely delight Yankees fans and help ease the pressure on their starting rotation.

