Yankees Hot Stove Update: New York acquires lefty Clayton Andrews from Brewers in exchange for Joshua Quezada

The New York Yankees have been active this week, this time the team acquired Clayton Andrews from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Joshua Quezada. Andrews will compete for a spot in New York's bullpen this spring in the hopes of securing a spot on the roster for this upcoming season.

"The Yankees have acquired LHP Clayton Andrews from the Brewers in exchange for RHP Joshua Quezada"

The 27-year-old has seen limited action in the MLB, appearing in only 3.1 innings last year with the Milwaukee Brewers. Andrews posted an 0-1 record with a 27.00 ERA and 4 strikeouts over his 3.1 innings in 2023. While his small window in the MLB leaves much to be desired, his minor league track record makes Andrews an intriguing addition to the New York Yankees.

Clayton Andrews has been impressive throughout his five-year minor league career, posting an 18-6 record with a 3.14 ERA, 16 saves, and 235 strikeouts over 169.0 innings. If he can continue to develop at the major league level, Andrews could be an intriguing addition for the New York Yankees.

"Whoever is making fun of Clayton Andrews' height just remember some 5"6 dude throws a baseball way faster than you"

Another reason why Andrews could be an under-the-radar addition for the Bronx Bombers is his two-way abilities. The former 17th-round pick appeared in 90 games for the Milwaukee Brewers throughout his minor league career. In 63 at-bats, Andrews posted a .333 batting average with no home runs and five RBIs.

A look at Joshua Quezada who is on his way from the Yankees to the Brewers

In order to land Clayton Andrews, New York sent 19-year-old prospect Joshua Quezada to the Milwaukee Brewers. The young pitcher from La Paz Centro, Nicaragua was signed to a minor league contract with New York last year and was assigned to the Dominican Summer League.

"2/14/24- #Brewers acquire RHP Joshua Quezada from New York Yankees in exchange for LHP Clayton Andrews"

Over the span of 46.1 innings in the Dominican Summer League, Quezada showed plenty of promise, posting a 6-0 record with a 3.69 ERA and 48 strikeouts. It remains to be seen if Quezada will reach the MLB, but he should help the Brewers build up their pitching prospect class after the team traded Corbin Burnes this offseason.

