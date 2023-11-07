Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez demonstrates art of suiting up for MLB post-season

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has demonstrated the art of suiting up for the MLB postseason. Rodriguez took to Instagram and appreciated the dedication and hard work of Victoria Trilling and her team, who take care of the styling of FOX Sports team members.

Explaining the entire process, A-Rod uploaded his video showing how to style 17 suits in a day.

Watch:

"Not many people get to see the hard work and dedication of @vtrilling and her team. They style every member of the @foxsports team and make sure we are always looking sharp, every game. Lots of baseball means LOTS of suits, so special thanks to them for a great postseason!"

A few days ago, VTrilling also uploaded a hilarious video featuring Derek Jeter, Bip Papi and A-Rod, where Rodriguez is surrounded by all the girls who are dressing him up.

"Welcome to the @mlbonfox Family @derekjeter ! This lucky glam squad ALL gets to take care of our guy @arod Sorry @kevburkhardt @davidortiz 😂 #styledbyvt"

Rodriguez, who is a fashion icon himself, once called his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez a 'style icon.'

“She’s an icon,” A-Rod told PEOPLE. “She just won the [CFDA] Fashion Icon Award. She’s just so unique in her own way. She finds a way to be cool and urban and yet be super high-fashion. She’s very unique in that way.”

The pair got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating, but the wedding got postponed due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the two broke up later. Rodriguez is currently dating fitness enthusiast Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez's successful business ventures

Alex Rodriguez has made a name for himself as a successful businessman in addition to his outstanding baseball career. One of his notable ventures was co-founding A-Rod Corp. in 1995.

The company began with a focus on real estate but has now expanded into a variety of industries, including media, entertainment, sports and wellness.

Alex Rodriguez owns investments in well-known companies like Rainbow Sports Global, Super Coffee and TruFusion. These investments show his interest in a wide range of businesses, from beverage and sports management to fitness and wellness.