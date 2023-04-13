Yankees Injury Roundup: DJ LeMahieu's consecutive absence sparks fear, Gleyber Torres skips until final inning, and more - April 13, 2023

Despite a serious New York Yankees injury report, the Yankees have a very respectable 8-4 record. They've earned that record despite an impressively unfortunate streak of injuries. Since Opening Day, several key contributors have been out and others have dropped since then.

Right now, red-hot Gleyber Torres (hitting .371 so far) is day-to-day. He was removed from the starting lineup for the series finale against Cleveland. But he did pinch run and score the winning run in the ninth and played the field in the bottom half.

DJ LeMahieu was out yesterday as well. He had quad tightness and is also considered day-to-day. It's unclear if he'll play today against the Minnesota Twins, but he wasn't available yesterday like Torres was.

Yankees Injury Roundup: Team suffering from unprecedented injury total

Fortunately, it's early in the year, but the Yankees have suffered an unbelievable amount of injuries. Their starting rotation has been decimated by injury. Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon, and Frankie Montas (who might miss the whole season) haven't made a single appearance.

Meredith Marakovits @M_Marakovits According to Aaron Boone… Carlos Rodon will throw a bullpen tomorrow #yankees According to Aaron Boone… Carlos Rodon will throw a bullpen tomorrow #yankees

Jonathan Loaisiga, Lou Trivino, Tommy Kahnle, and Scott Effross are all out in the bullpen, some for the entire season. They have had to turn to unlikely sources for help in the pitching department.

Josh Donaldson landed on the Injured List and Harrison Bader is yet to make his season debut. That makes four regular starters and three starting pitchers all dealing with Yankees injury reports.

Harrison Bader hasn't left the Yankees' injury report

They're trailing the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays (currently unbeaten), but it's a miracle they've been able to field a good team with all the injuries.

