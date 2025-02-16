Yankees Injury Update: Giancarlo Stanton’s elbow woes and Trent Grisham’s hamstring setback derail Spring Training plans

The New York Yankees received bad injury news, early in spring training, regarding slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton, who has been rehabbing an elbow injury, has suffered a setback, putting him behind schedule.

According to The Ahtletic’s Chris Kirschner, Stanton is dealing with elbow soreness. This setback has limited his participation in drills and hitting. As such, there is no timetable for Stanton’s return, with his inclusion in the Opening Day roster in question.

Additionally, Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch reported that the Yankees will be careful with Stanton as he has been dealing with issues with both his elbows this spring. Per Hoch, manager Aaron Boone stated that this problem is not new for Stanton who dealt with similar issues during the playoffs last season.

But the bad injury news didn’t stop there for the Yankees. Kirschner also reported that center fielder Trent Grisham pulled a hamstring and was behind schedule with his recovery from the injury

If Grisham and Stanton can’t heal in time for Opening Day, the Yanks will need to explore potential replacements for both in the lineup. Stanton, primarily a DH, could free up some at-bats for regular position players who need days off.

As for the center field, the job will most likely go to Cody Bellinger with very little competition this spring. It remains to be seen if Grisham, once healthy, could compete for playing time in the position.

Uncertainty regarding Stanton, Grisham on Yankees’ Opening Day roster

Both Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham are penciled into the Yankees’ Opening Day roster, according to FanGraphs’ projected depth chart.

FanGraphs projects Stanton as the Yanks’ primary DH, hitting sixth behind Cody Bellinger. If Stanton starts the season on the injury list, there will be an opening at DH in the Opening Day lineup. The likeliest candidate to fill in would be Aaron Judge.

While Bellinger and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt could also take turns filling in at DH, moving Judge to DH would open up a corner outfield spot. However, that situation would be further complicated if Grisham does not recover before Opening Day.

FanGraphs projects Grisham as the fourth outfielder for New York this season. If Judge moves to DH, Grisham could take Judge’s spot in right field. But if Grisham is not ready, there would also be an opening for the fourth outfield spot.

That situation would open competition for that role among non-roster invitees like Spencer Jones, Brennen Davis, and Duke Ellis. However, Everson Pereira could also be in the mix for the fourth outfield spot.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees may be motivated to search for a fourth outfield option via trade or waivers if the club feels that none of the aforementioned players could fill a hole while Grisham is out, or cover for Judge in right field.

Fans should keep a close eye on the fourth outfielder competition in spring training for the Bronx Bombers. There could be some interesting developments given Grisham and Stanton’s injury situations.

