Yankees insider lost for words over lack of Aaron Judge credit after 2025 MLB Opening Day

Aaron Judge has two MVP awards, but one New York Yankees insider believes the slugging outfielder doesn't get enough credit for how good he is. He had some high praise for him after Opening Day.

Unlike last season, Judge avoided a dubious start to the year. He had an RBI double during a 4-2 victory, and it had Jomboy, a prominent Yankee podcaster, thrilled for what's to come.

Jomboy said:

"I would say I'm hyped to watch Aaron Judge have back-to-back 10 WAR seasons... he's the best player in baseball. And people don't even say that when they name things."

The insider is also pleased that Judge is back playing his natural position, right field. He thinks there will be so many outfield assists from the reigning MVP as a result:

"We're going to have a casual cannon throwing guys out trying to steal on him. If you're a backup catcher and you hit a flub single down the right field line, Judge is going to make you think you're safe at second. You're going to run for it, he's going to throw you out. You're going to feel dumb on your long slow walk back to the dugout."

Judge moved to center field last year to allow Juan Soto to play right field, and he finished with the most fWAR in his career, 11.2.

Aaron Judge lauds Yankees closer despite struggles

Devin Williams entered with a three-run lead yesterday, a perfect script for his Yankee debut. He was going to get the save against his former team, but they made things interesting.

Aaron Judge praised Devin Williams (Imagn)

The Milwaukee Brewers loaded the bases with no outs, but they only managed a sacrifice fly, and the Yankees won 4-2. Aaron Judge, who has seen some blown saves in his career, admitted to being impressed postgame.

Via NJ.com, he said:

“The toughest three outs in the game are the last three, and to do it against your former team, the team that knows you, that was impressive."

He added:

“I know (Williams) probably wasn’t happy with some of the walks or what happened, but at the end of the day he got a save, we got a win.”

The Yankees traded Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin for the talented closer who struggled a bit in his debut.

