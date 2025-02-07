Yankees insider gives verdict on pitching staff ft. Gerrit Cole, Devin Williams, Max Fried

The New York Yankees have moved several pieces in the offseason after falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series in October 2024. The most notable additions have been to the pitching staff.

While the Yankees fans were shattered after losing Juan Soto to cross-town rivals, the New York Mets, the Bronx Bombers pivoted will by strengthening the defense with the addition of high-profile names.

One of the biggest signings early in the offseason was two-time All-Star Max Fried's eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees. His arrival strengthens the starting pitcher position after Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole's injury-plagued campaign last year.

The Yankees also added an assured arm to the bullpen by trading for former Rookie of the Year Devin Williams, who is considered one of the best relievers in the league.

Yankees insider Brandon London gave his verdict on the team's pitching additions in a conversation with New York Post Sports' YouTube channel. He said (2:50 onwards):

"I think the rotation and bullpen have gotten, on paper, pretty strong. The bullpen was pretty solid last year. By the end of the year, they used a lot of different guys, but now you bring in Devin Williams, who's a shutdown guy in a closer role and they bring back Luke Weaver. It fortified the back end of that bullpen and have several high-leverage options. The rotation, on paper, looks like it could be a pretty formidable group If they all stay healthy, that's the key.

"They were able to bring in Max free, essentially replacing Nestor Cortez, who they used to land Devin Williams. A lot of expectations come with that, but he's a guy who's proved he can do it in Atlanta at the top of the rotation. I find Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt behind him. It should be a pretty strong rotation."

Gerrit Cole, Max Friend to lead Yankees rotation in 2025

The Yankees rotation dealt with Gerrit Cole's early setback last year with Luis Gil stepping up in the absence of the veteran starter. With Spring Training just a few days away, manager Aaron Boone will be looking to have a healthy rotation heading into the 2025 season.

Cole, who is coming off a down year, will be hoping to bounce back strongly this season and will have help from the experienced Max Friend. The Yankees bid for another World Series run could hinge on the performance of their two reliable starters.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Tampa next week with the first Spring Training workout on Feb. 12.

