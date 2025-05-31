Yankees insider shares major update on Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have been without reigning ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton since Spring Training. Stanton has been out of action due to elbow issues.
However, the veteran slugger, who was instrumental in the Yankees' run through to the World Series for the first time since 2009, could be making a return to the lineup soon.
According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, manager Aaron Boone hinted at a potential rehab assignment for Giancarlo Stanton after assessments during the weekend but has ruled out a return to the lineup next week.
"Giancarlo Stanton is in Tampa, where he got 6-7 at-bats today. He’ll continue doing that through the weekend. Maybe a rehab assignment, maybe more Tampa work after that. Aaron Boone indicated it’s unlikely Stanton would be ready for MLB action next week," Hoch wrote on X.
In Giancarlo Stanton's absence, Ben Rice is fulfilling the role of the designated hitter for the Bronx Bombers.
Yankees find offensive firepower in Giancarlo Stanton's absence
Despite Giancarlo Stanton's absence, the Yankees offense has been on a tear, led by two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge. The Yankees captain has been backed by the likes of Ben Rice and Trent Grisham.
Rice has been more than decent in his role this season as the 26-year-old is batting .242 with 11 home runs and 23 RBI. Grisham is also enjoying a breakthrough season with the Yankees.
The centerfielder struck his 13th home run of the season, second-most by a Yankee behind Aaron Judge, against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The Yankees lead 5-2 after four innings in the series opener at Dodger Stadium with four Yankees players going deep so far.