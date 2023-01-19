Yankees general manager Brian Chashman stated that Josh Donaldson will "definitely" be their third baseman heading into the 2023 season. His statement quelled rumors that the 37-year-old veteran will be traded off by the team before opening day. This may come as a disappointment to many New York fans following Donaldson's lackluster offensive performance last year.

While Cashman and manager Aaron Boone both acknowledged that Donaldson's offense was below par last season, they believe that his defense at third base helped the pitching staff greatly. Donaldson finished last season with 222 runs with 15 homers and 62 RBIs in 132 games for the Yanks. They are counting on a bounceback offensive performance from Donaldson while his defensive performance helped them save several runs last year.

Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch reported this latest development in his segment called "The Beat Report" last night. Hoch talked about Aaron Boone's envisioned rotation, Nestor Cortes' emotional message and Josh Donalson's confirmation in the hot corner for the upcoming season.

"Josh Donaldson will 'definitely' be the Yankees' third baseman in 2023, according to General Manager Brian Cashman" says Bryan Hoch.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Donaldson "has got another big offensive season in him"

Josh Donaldson was traded in from the Minnesota Twins, along with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt in March 2022 in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela. Right from the beginning, the move was regarded with mixed feelings from the fans. Since then, it has been viewed as a mistake by Yankees fans, and Donaldson has suffered heavy criticism from New York supporters everywhere.

While there have been no questions about his talent in the last decade, many believe that the 2015 American League MVP is not the player he once was. Donaldson did have a great defensive year, but his offensive quality has been a major weakness. Now at 34 years old, his contract is considered 'bloated' by many, with $21 million still remaining and an $6 million vesting option for 2024.

The vote of confidence issued by the Yankees GM will, no doubt, help boost his confidence as Donaldson heads into his second year with the New York outfit. Despite what the fans and critics have to say about him, both Cashman and Boone believe that he has a lot to offer the team. They are willing to give him a chance to prove it. The only question that remains is whether he can turn things around in 2023.

