Yankees interview former pitcher Andrew Bailey for bench coach position as reshuffling continues

Andrew Bailey has become the latest name to enter the Yankees' managerial mix. According to reports, the former pitcher will be interviewing for the position of bench coach as the team continues to finetune their coaching staff.

Bailey pitched in MLB from 2009 until 2017, primarily serving as a relief arm. He will be coming on board to replace former bench coach Carlos Mendoza, who was announced as Buck Showalter's replacement to manage the Mets next season.

"The Yankees are interviewing Andrew Bailey for their bench coach job today, per @joelsherman. Bailey pitched in the big leagues from 2009-2017, including for the Yankees in 2015. He's been the Giants pitching coach since 2020"

According to MLB analyst Joel Sherman, Andrew Bailey will be interviewing for the position of bench coach in the coming days. The 39-year old New Jersey native has served as the bench coach of the San Francisco Giants since 2020.

While the Yankees have indicated that head manager Aaron Boone's job is safe, Bailey has not been the first alteration to the team's coaching staff this offseason. After posting a meagre team average of .229 in 2023, Tigers hitting coach James Rowson was hired to head the team's hitting operations in 2024.

The 2009 AL Rookie of the Year winner as a member of the Oakland Athletics, Andrew Bailey put up a 1.84 ERA alongside 26 saves across 83 innings. After moving to a setup role later in his career, Bailey made ten appearances for the Yankees in 2015 before retiring two years later.

"Andrew Bailey, 33, RH reliever - RETIRED. Accolades: 2009 AL Rookie of the Year, 2009-10 AL All-Star. Teams: 2009-11 w/ #Athletics, 2012-13 w/ #RedSox, 2015 w/ #Yankees, 2015 #Phillies, 2016-17 w/ #Angels"

2023 continues to be seen as a massive dissapointment among New York Yankees fans. The team's 82-80 record put them fourth in the AL East, narrowly avoiding their first last-place divisional finish since 1990.

Andrew Bailey brings a strong level of experience to Yankees coaching staff

The Yankees have one of the most experienced and capable coaching staffs in MLB. However, as we saw in 2023, coaching expertise can be rendered moot if the big guns do not show up. For Yankees fans, all they can do is hope that an addition like Bailey's will breathe some life into the bats going forward.