Yankees' J.C. Escarra makes heartfelt gesture for father as his fairytale continues with Bronx Bombers

The New York Yankees' 9-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks to avoid a series sweep at home was a day of milestones. While Aaron Judge became the third fastest Yankee to 500 career base-hits on the night, it was also a memorable day for a newcomer.

Ad

Yankees backup catcher J.C. Escarra became the 13th-oldest player to make his MLB debut with the franchise last week against the Milwaukee Brewers. On Thursday, he started his first game for the Bronx Bombers and registered his first major league hit in the win.

Escarra had spent time moving around the minor league since being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017. He also worked part-time as an Uber driver and substitute teacher before his big break with the Yankees this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following his milestone, Escarra made a heartfelt gesture by dedicating the ball from his first hit to his father.

"Long-time Yankee fan, lived in Yonkers 15 years, been through a lot. He deserves that ball and he's gonna be happy," Escarra said in a postgame conversation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Yankees signed Escarra to a minor league deal in January 2024 with an invitation to the team's Spring Training workouts. Following a season in the minor league, he was added to the 40-man roster in November.

He was part of the team's Spring Training roster for the second consecutive year and this time the Bronx Bombers extended him a place in the Opening Day roster last month.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge rooting for J.C. Escarra

J.C. Escarra's journey to his first MLB hit has been nothing short of a fairytale and Yankees captain Aaron Judge is rooting for the 29-year-old backup catcher.

Ad

“We’re all pulling for that guy. We all know his story,” Judge said. “Just the type of person he is — battle through that type of adversity. He’s come in here every single day with a smile on his face, trying to make guys better, trying to push guys all the way in spring training. Seeing it, it’s been fun to watch and fun to be around because he just brings a different energy into his clubhouse and it’s contagious.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also praised Escarra's attitude in the lead-up to his MLB debut for the franchise. Although the 29-year-old slugger is still new to the major league, Boone acknowledged his maturity and presence under pressure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback