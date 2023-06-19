Over the course of his 13-year career, Josh Donaldson has put together quite an impressive record. A former MVP winner, Donaldson has also put his name beside several Silver Sluggers and multiple All-Star designations.

However, ever since coming to the New York Yankees in a March 2022 trade, Donaldson has been unable to recapture the magic that so came to define him in some of the earlier parts of his career.

After finishing 2022 hitting .222/.308/.374, career-worst numbers for the Florida-native, Donaldson is continuing to underwhelm in 2023. After sat out most of April and May with a hamstring strain, and has hit .151 with 6 home runs and 8 RBIs in 17 games. Recently, the 37-year old claimed that he might not be returning to the MLB next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Josh Donaldson says he's undecided if he'll play in 2024:" - Brendan Kuty

Although Josh Donaldson's four-year, $92 million deal includes a team option for 2024, recent performances may have led Donaldson to believe that it is time to pack it in. Fans, who took to Twitter to voice their thoughts, do not seem too upset that the prospect of losing their third baseman.

Thomas🔮 @ThommyTerrific @BrendanKutyNJ I don’t want a guy like this on the team anymore man lmfao @BrendanKutyNJ I don’t want a guy like this on the team anymore man lmfao

LJR ⚾️ @mother3k @BrendanKutyNJ Well I’m glad he’s realizing he’s not good anymore. Not many guys would admit that! @BrendanKutyNJ Well I’m glad he’s realizing he’s not good anymore. Not many guys would admit that!

Donaldson came to the Yankees in a trade with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, which sent catcher Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins. Kiner-Falefa has also received his fair share of fan blowback since arriving in New York. After hitting .261 with 4 homers last season, the Hawaiian is only hitting .233/.272/.340 with 3 home runs and 15 RBIs in 54 games.

Mgriffith093 @Mgriffith093 @BrendanKutyNJ He will be lucky to end the year in a Yankees uniform but more then likely Cashman won't admin he was wrong @BrendanKutyNJ He will be lucky to end the year in a Yankees uniform but more then likely Cashman won't admin he was wrong

Over the past 15 days, the New York Yankees have a batting average of just .199, placing them last in the MLB over that period of time. Donaldson has personally hit just .138 over that period of time.

BaldManGetsPaid @DanKirsh30 @BrendanKutyNJ How about 2023? Someone please remind him this year's season has started. @BrendanKutyNJ How about 2023? Someone please remind him this year's season has started.

The past several games has seen an implosion of the Yankees offense. Coincidentally, the team has not won a series since captain Aaron Judge broke his toe against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4, which has called the team's depth into question.

Jenna Melo @JennaMelo @BrendanKutyNJ He knows there isn’t a team that will sign him @BrendanKutyNJ He knows there isn’t a team that will sign him

The time may have come for Josh Donaldson

The days of Donaldson plugging out 35 or more home runs are very likely over. With his hitting stats very much on the decline, Josh Donaldson might be very sensible by suggesting it is time for him to hang his glove up. One of the greats to be sure, nothing, and nobody lasts forever.

Poll : 0 votes