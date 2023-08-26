Alex Rodriguez is getting ready to send his daughter Natasha to the University of Michigan for college, after making specific requirements about the classes she should take.

One thing that makes Natasha's father particularly proud is her commitment to pursuing an artistic profession.

Natasha chose to register in Michigan's BFA program to study performing arts and graduated from high school earlier this year. The two daughters of Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis are Natasha (18) and Elia (14). Rodriguez married Cynthia in 2002, but the couple eventually got a divorce.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share Cynthia's photo, with both parents extremely proud of their daughter. Displaying this, the caption reads:

"So many emotions but mostly pride and joy"

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's love for his daughters

Rodriguez is a New York Yankees legend and was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis.

In 2004, Natasha was born, signaling a significant turning point in his life. In 2008, his younger daughter Ella was born.

Rodriguez, one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in the sport, played for many clubs, including the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees.

He holds the MLB record for hits (3,115) and batting average (.295). He also has 696 home runs and 2,086 runs batted in.

Rodriguez enjoys spending time with his two girls and is currently retired.

Natasha, his eldest daughter, is Dominican-American on her father's side and Greek-American on her mother's.