Derek Jeter made his MLB debut on FOX on Friday night as the league featured a showcase game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals from London Stadium, home of West Ham United in the Premier League. Jeter was greeted by a pre-birthday gift by longtime rival from the Red Sox, David Ortiz.

During the show, Ortiz brought out a box as he offered it to Derek Jeter who will be celebrating his 49th birthday on Monday. Unpacking the gift, "The Captain" realised it was a Red Sox jersey with his name and his famous #2 at the back. He immediately flunged it aside in disgust.

The broadcast panel also included Jeter's former teammate Alex Rodriguez and studio host, Kevin Burkhardt, who were in splits as the former Yankee reacted to the gift.

Taking the prank in good humour, Jeter went on to claim on air that those were his last moments on the show. He joked about not returning to the broadcast panel after his iconic debut.

"It's been a great time spending with you guys here. You won't see me anymore. It is my last day," Jeter said jokingly.

After the show, the Hall of Famer went on to Twitter to call Ortiz's gift as one of the worst he had ever receievd.

"One of the worst gifts I’ve ever gotten," Jeter said on Twitter.

Derek Jeter joins the MLB on FOX broadcast from this year

During the 2023 Super Bowl that was aired on FOX this year, Derek Jeter was announced as the new addition to the already star studded broadcast team that reignites the memories from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Rodriguez and Ortiz pairing on FOX's broadcast, that started two years back was already seen as a surprising pairing. Now with the addition of Jeter, who was announced as the new name in the crew back in February, the status of FOX's broadcast has elevated even more.

