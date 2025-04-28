Yankees legend gives real reason for Derek Jeter's success with Bronx Bombers

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played in MLB. The Yankees icon's former teammate Mark Teixeira revealed what made the five-time World Series winner successful in the major leagues.

Derek Jeter played his entire MLB career with the Bronx Bombers and led the team to five World Series titles during his tenure. Apart from his remarkable ability as a leader, Jeter was also a consistent hitter at the plate.

In a conversation with former baseball player Ryan Ripken on his YouTube channel, Teixeira shared what made Jeter one of the most decorated players in MLB history.

When Ripken asked the former Yankees infielder if he ever saw Jeter waiver under pressure or something that impressed him about the former captain, Teixeira replied (38:00 onwards):

"Derek is the most consistent player that I've ever been around, and I'm not talking about consistency and performance. I'm talking about consistency and character and attitude in the way he handled himself. I mean, Derek was so consistent.

"His consistency of preparation. He did the exact same thing every day. His batting stance never changed, and his swing path never changed. The way that he took ground balls before the game never changed. One of the greatest careers in the history of baseball and it was because he was consistent every single day. He knew who he was."

Derek Jeter, a 14-time All-Star, called time on his career after nearly two decades with the Yankees in 2014. He is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, earning his induction in 2020.

Yankees legend revealed advice he shared to young players playing along with Derek Jeter

During the conversation with Ryan Ripken, Mark Teixeira also shared that he used to tell young players to watch Derek Jeter practice and go to the Yankees captain if he ever had any doubts. He said:

"I used to tell young players when they come in Spring Training, whether it was a guy that got traded or a young kid coming up, I'd be like, 'Just watch Derek.' Any questions, go and ask Jeter. And that was a piece of advice that Tino Martinez gave me."

Mark Teixeira won the World Series win the Yankees in his first season with the team in 2009. He led the AL in home runs and RBIs that year, finishing second in the AL MVP race behind Joe Mauer.

