Yankees loyalist champions $2.5M arm as next closer after Williams' mishap

Nick Turturro is a loyal Yankees fan and he was really upset after the team blew an 8-4 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays before eventually losing the game 10-8 on Saturday. The Yankees entered the inning with a four-run lead and they tasked their offseason acquisition, Devin Williams, with the responsibility to bring the game home.

Ad

However, Williams gave up four earned runs, as the Rays stormed back with a comeback of their own. In the following inning, the Rays walked it off.

While Williams' outing received strong backlash from Yankees faithful, a New York-based actor had even harsher criticism for the team. Not only does he want Williams removed from closing duties, but he also nominated another pitcher whom he believes should have been the closer all along.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again—Luke Weaver should be the closer. 8–4, you've got to close it," Turturro said. "Error or no error, you've got to close the game. Alright? That's it—no excuses. You can't walk guys. Alright, you make an error—fine. But it's 8–4. You can't lose that game. You just can't.

Ad

"Not Belford. Put Weaver in there. Weaver's got to close. He's got to close, man. Enough is enough."

The name Turturro put forth is Luke Weaver, who is earning $2.5 million salary for the 2025 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Devin Williams has the backing of the Yankees captain

Many were happy knowing that the Yankees traded for Devin Williams in the offseason. However, the relationship hasn't resulted in many wins so far.

On Saturday, he allowed four hits for four earned runs. His season ERA has spiked to 9.00 ERA and there is a lot of speculation on whether the closer could already be on his way out before the trade deadline.

Ad

Despite the severe backlash, the former Milwaukee Brewers closer has his captain, Aaron Judge, in his corner. The MLB RBI leader spoke in support of the closer after the game.

"We went out and got him for a reason. He's the best closer in the game," Judge told reporters. "We got a long season. This guy's gonna save a lot of ballgames for us and help us out. I'm not worried at all.

Ad

"He knows what he needs to do. He'll go out there. He'll figure it out. Everybody in this room, we want him coming out of the bullpen, especially in a tight game. That’s who we want on the mound. Nobody in here is worried. He’s gonna get the job done."

Williams needs to reprimand himself with a good bounce-back effort, or else the Yankees fans will be all over him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More