Yankees loyalist defends Juan Soto, asks tough questions to Aaron Judge

New York Mets star Juan Soto has been surrounded by questions after his underwhelming performances off late. However, he found an ally in a renowned New York Yankees fan.

During Wednesday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo ripped Juan Soto for his performance against his former team in the Subway Series last week.

When he asked co-host Stephen A. Smith, a self-proclaimed Yankees fan, about his thoughts on the Mets slugger, Smith defended Soto while questioning two-time MVP Aaron Judge.

"He departed from the Yankees, this is what happens when you go from the Yankees to the Mets," Smith said. You realize that there's just a little vibe, a little verve that has diminished, and that's what has happened.

"But in all seriousness, we understand that the flip side to it is that as much as I love me some Aaron judge, I need Aaron judge to show up like that in the postseason; I know Juan Soto will, and I'm not worried about him in the slightest."

While Aaron Judge is regarded as one of the best hitters in the game over the last decade, the reigning AL MVP is often criticized for his underwhelming showing in the postseason. However, Juan Soto has a stellar postseason record and was pivotal in the Washington Nationals' World Series triumph in 2019.

"He's .247, we know he's gonna up those numbers," Smith added. "But in all fairness, when it really, really counts that brother is somebody you can count on showing up. I'm hoping I'm gonna be able to say that about Judge."

Juan Soto's rough stretch continued against the Boston Red Sox

Although the Mets avoided a series sweep by clinching the series finale on Wednesday, Juan Soto went 0-for-3 in the 5-1 win. Soto finished the series going 2-for-10 following his 1-for-10 outing against the Yankees in the previous series.

Aaron Judge, on the other hand, had a game-tying single in Wednesday's come-from-behind win for the Yankees against the Texas Rangers.

