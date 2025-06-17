Yankees make major Pablo Reyes decision following Giancarlo Stanton’s return to lineup

The New York Yankees' offense received a big boost this week as reigning ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton is making his much-anticipated return to the lineup.

Giancarlo Stanton played throw elbow issues last season but reported to spring training with tennis elbow in both arms, restricting his swing. Stanton participated in rehab games last week to amp up his preparation.

The Yankees made room on the roster by designating utility man Pablo Reyes for assignment, activating Stanton from the injured list. Reyes was the star for the Bronx Bombers in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals last week.

The decision to designate Reyes wasn't easy, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“One of those that was difficult,” manager Aaron Boone said. “One of the things I told him was I think he’s a really good player and one thing he certainly was a pro and a really good teammate. Worked his butt off, ready for anything, probably even deserved more playing time.”

Reyes scored the only run in the series finale against the Royals to hand the Yankees a series sweep against the AL rivals last week.

Giancarlo Stanton makes strong return as Yankees drop series opener against the Angels

The Yankees offense struggled again on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, despite Giancarlo Stanton's return to the lineup. While the veteran slugger went 2-for-4 on his return, the Yankees failed to score, falling to a 1-0 loss in the series opener.

While ace Clarke Schmidt pitched 7.2 scoreless innings in his start, he didn't receive any support from the Yankees offense. It was the fourth successive loss for the AL East leaders following a disappointing series sweep against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

