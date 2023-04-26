New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone admits to the team's lack of offensive firepower after falling to their third straight defeat in the MLB. The Yankees have struggled in the early part of 2023, having recorded their third straight defeat on Tuesday night. This has left fans holding their heads in their hands while Boone admits to the team's shortcomings.

Aaron Boone's frustration is understandable, given that the team is built around power hitters whom they count on to get them over the line in tight situations. However, that has not been the case as the team continues to score singles and doubles instead of hitting opponents off the park. Given that the team includes names like Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, it is almost unbelievable that the team is underperforming on the offensive front.

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins

However, manager Aaron Boone preferred to focus on the positives after their second defeat at the hands of the Twins. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Boone stated the improvements he has seen from their other two defeats and believes that they are on the right track. However, he also admitted to the team not living up to their hitting potential.

Aaron Boone on the Yankees' performance: "We've got to change it. We've got to hopefully build a little bit on today in the fact that this was better than yesterday. We gotta hang some crooked numbers up there. Bottom line."

Manager Aaron Boone makes no excuses for the unavailability of players due to injury

While many Yankees fans continue to lament the players missing action due to injury, manager Aaron Boone is not using that as an excuse for the team's poor run of form.

If you have the kind of payroll that the New York Yankees can boast of, there are no excuses for missing players. The Yankees currently have 12 players on their injury list, which includes some of their regular starters.

While Tuesday night's defeat marked the Yankees' longest losing streak of the 2023 MLB season, Boone is more worried about getting their hitting numbers back on track. The Yankees are a team built around their hitting power and when that fails, it adds a lot more pressure to players on the mound.

Boone made that clear in his last press conference and will be hoping that his hitters start putting up better numbers to take some of the pressure off their pitchers. They face the Twins in their final game of the series and will be hoping to pick up a win.

