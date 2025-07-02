Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes feelings clear on Max Fried’s “uncharacteristic” outing in 12-5 loss

On most days, Max Fried puts out a quality outing for the New York Yankees. However, the Toronto Blue Jays were able to see through him in their 12-5 win on Monday.
Fried, who held a 1.92 ERA coming into the game, gave up four earned runs on three hits, two walks and two home runs in six innings. While Fried has been exceptional on the mound this season, Monday wasn't just his day.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone felt it was an "uncharacteristic" outing from Max Fried, who struggled with command against the Blue Jays hitters, who don't get struck out easily.
"We don't make the play, then he walks a guy — a little uncharacteristic — and then Giménez got him," Boone said. "You know, they pressured him a little bit today. I don't necessarily think it was his best stuff, but overall, I thought he threw the ball pretty well.
"But just, you know, that inning there... he's going to get through it. They hit the ball to third, we don't make the play, and then the walk. And Giménez looked like he got one to center and put a really good swing on it."
Max Fried receives no decision in Yankees 12-5 loss
Max Fried allowed all four of his runs in the fourth inning. First, George Springer took him deep for a solo home run before the Blue Jays set up two men on base with Andres Gimenez coming at the plate. The 94 mph four-seam fastball was taken apart by Gimenez to the deepest place in the ball park for a three-run home run as the Blue Jays took a 4-2 lead.
It was only the second time this season that Fried has allowed multiple home runs in his start. The last time it happened was on May 30.
Jasson Dominguez's two-run single in the first inning off Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman gave the Yankees an early 2-0 lead.
After Max Fried exited the ball game in the sixth inning, both teams exploded in the seventh inning. First, the Yankees scored two runs on two errors by the Blue Jays.
But the Blue Jays more than made up for it as they scored five runs in the seventh. It started with Ernie Clement's RBI single, followed by Springer's grand slam to make the game 9-4.
The Blue Jays added three more runs in the eighth and the Yankees added one run in the ninth before folding to lose the game 12-5. Max Fried received a no-decision on Monday.