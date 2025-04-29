  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes feelings known on bold move to demote Devin Williams from closer role

Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes feelings known on bold move to demote Devin Williams from closer role

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:13 GMT
Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes feelings known on bold move to demote Devin Williams from closer role
Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes feelings known on bold move to demote Devin Williams from closer role

After the trade to the New York Yankees, Devin Williams was expected to be a central cog in a dominant bullpen. Just one month after the regular season began, Williams has already lost his job as the closer.

Ad

Williams was a two-time All-Star before joining the Yankees, but he's struggled mightily since then. He blew a save and gave up three runs in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before getting demoted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Manager Aaron Boone made the call to demote Williams and promote Luke Weaver back to the closer role. The manager revealed how he made that decision on Talkin' Yanks:

"More in the moment, don't want to make a rash decision, so probably just my pitching group a little but, but more just my call and feeling like it was the right thing to do at that time.
Ad
"You want to do right by first and foremost the team and by the player and in this case, we're talking about a really good player. Want to do everything we can to get him to where we know he can be."

What does Williams need to do to get back there? Boone said:

"It's getting ahead, and really, it's fastball command. I think that's what it starts with. I thought his fastball was really good last night, you know that aggressive fastball and that's more in line with what I feel like we're going to see as the season unfolds."
Ad

Williams was traded for Nestor Cortes, currently on the 60-day Injured List and who gave up home runs to the Yankees on the first three pitches he threw, and Caleb Durbin.

Devin Williams addresses struggles with Yankees

The New York Yankees clawed back to take a 2-1 lead heading into the ninth inning and handed the ball to Devin Williams on Friday night. He responded by allowing his 12th run (10th earned) in the loss.

Ad
Devin Williams has struggled (Imagn)
Devin Williams has struggled (Imagn)

He addressed the struggles that night, via MLB:

Ad
“Nothing’s working right now... I wish there was an easy answer, but I’m not really sure. It’s not a good feeling, not to be able to get the job done for the team. They put us in a great position to win there, and I couldn’t get it done today.”

The former Milwaukee Brewers star came into Monday night's contest and pitched a clean inning with a strikeout against the Baltimore Orioles, but the Yankees were already trailing 4-3 at that point.

About the author
Zachary Roberts

Zachary Roberts

Twitter icon

Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.

Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications