Yankees manager Aaron Boone provides crucial update on Trent Grisham amid Game 1 collapse vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees' list continued to grow on Monday as Trent Grisham made an early exit from the series opener against AL rivals the Toronto Blue Jays.

Grisham, who is enjoying a breakthrough season with the AL East leaders, suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth inning. He tried staying in the game but was eventually taken out in the fifth inning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone updated on his situation, saying he was unsure about the extent of the injury.

"Hoping it's not something that's too long, whether it's a day-to-day scenario, whether it's an IL, I'm not sure yet," Boone said.

Trent Grisham is slashing .246/.348/.467 with 15 home runs in 72 games this season and Boone acknowledged the significance of his presence in the lineup after the Yankees collapsed to a 5-4 loss on Monday.

"He's been a great player for us," Boone added. "... but obviously he's been an outstanding two-way player for us all year. But whatever happens with it, we'll manage it and get through it. Hopefully it's not something that is too serious."

Trent Grisham remains positive after injury setback in Yankees loss

The Yankees placed reliever Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list before the series opener against the Blue Jays. They also rested catcher Austin Wells, who is dealing with a finger injury.

After Trent Grisham's exit from the game, Yankees fans are concerned about another injury setback. However, Grisham doesn't expect to be sent for testing and feels it's not a serious injury.

"I'm trying to be optimistic about it and really see how it wakes up in the morning. I've dealt with hammy's before in the past, and it just didn't feel like any other one," Grisham said.

Jasson Dominguez replaced Grisham in the game and occupied left field while Cody Bellinger was moved to center as the Yankees fell to an 11th loss in the last 17 games.

