Yankees manager Aaron Boone reportedly expected to return in 2024, despite leading team to fourth place finish in 2023

It may not be the news that New York Yankees fans were hoping to hear, but according to reports, manager Aaron Boone is expected to return for the 2024 season. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees have faith in the 50-year-old, stating that "the clubhouse and front office view Boone as part of the solution, not part of the problem."

Expand Tweet

"Sources: Aaron Boone expected to return as Yankees manager." - @martinonyc

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a disappointing season, many fans were hoping that the New York Yankees organization would do a major overhaul of the club, with both Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman among those in the hot seat. While there has been no word on Cashman's future with the team, it's clear that Boone will be in the team's dugout next season.

It's been a year to forget for Boone and the New York Yankees who fell well below their pre-season expectations. The Bronx Bombers entered the 2023 campaign with World Series aspirations, however, it quickly became clear that the team was not going to reach the lofty expectations that many had for them.

Expand Tweet

"Yankees captain Aaron Judge takes in the final moments of a challenging 2023 season. #YANKSonYES" - @YESNetwork

Coming off of a 2022 season, which not only saw the New York Yankees finish with an American League East crown but also saw Aaron Judge win the first MVP award of his career, expectations were title or bust. However, the team failed to even reach the postseason, with some wondering if Aaron Boone would be the scapegoat. It's clear now, that that will not be the case.

A look at Aaron Boone's managerial career with the New York Yankees so far

Now that Boone is expected to continue as the Yankees manager, it's worth reflecting upon his tenure with the club to determine whether or not it is the right decision.

A former player of the New York Yankees in 2003, the club decided to bring him in as the team's new manager prior to the 2018 season. Boone was tasked with taking over the managerial duties from Joe Girardi, who was fired after the 2017 regular season.

Since joining the team as their manager before the 2018 season, has been in charge for 870 games, posting a 509-361 record. That record equates to a .585 win percentage, Girardi finished his tenure with the Yankees with a .562 win percentage.