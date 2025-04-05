Yankees manager Aaron Boone strongly believes Aaron Judge will be inducted into the Hall of Fame after 1,000th MLB appearance

New York Yankees recorded a 9-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Aaron Judge's 1,000th appearance in the MLB, with the slugger blasting a two-run homer in the seventh inning. The New York captain became the first player in MLB history to record six home runs and 17 RBIs in the first seven games of the regular season.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone expressed his confidence in Judge being inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame after hanging up his gloves as a player.

Since making his Major League debut with the New York Yankees in 2016, Judge has stood out as one of the best players of his generation. The slugger has two AL MVPs under his belt while leading the AL in home runs on three occassions, even leading in RBIs in two of those years.

The 32-year-old has continued his stellar numbers into the 2025 season, making history while helping the Yankees to a 5-2 start to the regular season.

During their game against the Pirates on Friday, Judge marked his 1,000th major league game with yet another home run while also showing his defensive prowess on more than one occasion. Manager Aaron Boone had nothing but praise for the slugger after the game, saying (via The Athletic):

“I mean, I think it’s a no-brainer [that Judge will be inducted into the HOF].”

Aaron Judge is in his tenth season in the MLB and his 321 home runs in 1,000 games is the highest achieved by any player in the same amount of games in the history of the league.

At 32 years old, the Yankees star has plenty left in his tank and will most likely break more records along the way. Based on his career so far, he already looks like a shoo-in to baseball's Hall of Fame after his eventual retirement.

Max Fried in awe of Aaron Judge after recording first win with the Yankees

New York Yankees' newly acquired pitcher Max Fried recorded his first win in pinstripes the same night that Aaron Judge played his 1,000th game in the MLB, Speaking to the media after the game, Fried shared his honest thoughts on playing alongside Judge this season (via The Athletic):

"The great ones do it day in and day out and the consistency’s there. To see what he does and the work he puts in, it makes sense.”

While Fried is happy to have recorded his first win with his new team, Judge played a huge role in helping him do so. An impressive catch in the first inning saw the Yankees captain crash against the wall in a moment of tension in the New York dugout. Luckily, the slugger came out unscathed and was able to keep his high standards throughout the game.

