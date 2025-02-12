Yankees manager reveals plans for Cody Bellinger in Bronx

The New York Yankees not only came short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic, ending their World Series dream but also received a massive blow after Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets in the offseason.

Soto, who had a career year with the Yankees last season to help the team to their first Fall Classic since 2009. While fans wanted a reunion with the superstar outfielder in his free agency, the Yankees failed to do so.

However, the Bronx Bombers pivoted by bringing in former NL MVP Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in December. While the Yankees lost a prolific hitter in Juan Soto, Bellinger is a more competent outfielder than the Dominican star.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone touched upon his plans for Bellinger in the upcoming season and how he wants to utilize the All-Star outfielder. In a conversation on the New York Post Sports with analysts Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, Boone said (20:00 onwards):

"I'm really bullish on Cody Bellinger. I think he fits our ballpark incredibly well. He's a guy that's been through a lot in his career and he's at an age where he's in the prime of his career.

"So, just more than just a hitter, he brings a lot to the table with his defensive prowess, versatility, and athleticism at running the bases, and we feel like his swing is going to play up in our yard."

Boone wants to play Bellinger in center field and move him to right field on days Aaron Judge is DHing for the Yankees:

"As far as the center field case, my calculus on that is, I want to try and get, some of our best players in the most premium spots.

"I do envision Cody playing potentially several positions for us this year because he gives you that flexibility. I can slide Bellinger over (right field if Aaron Judge is the DH) and I'd have Trent Grisham to be in Bellinger's place in centerfield."

While the young and upcoming Jasson Dominguez can be an option in center field, Boone wants to stick with Belinger and Grisham in that position with Dominguez in left field.

"I feel like the combination of Bellinger and Grisham on the days he plays in centerfield and not wanting to move Jason back if I can help it. That's my calculus," Boone concluded.

Former Mets pitcher shares thoughts on Cody Bellinger's potential role in protecting Aaron Judge

Yankees captain Aaron Judge was moved to center field last season to accommodate Juan Soto in rightfield. However, with the arrival of Cody Bellinger, Boone can move back Judge to his preferred position in right field.

Former World Series winner Ron Darling also shared the same sentiment as he feels moving Judge to center field will protect him from wear and tear. Darling also feels that Bellinger can be a good option at second ahead of Aaron Judge in the hitting lineup.

Although Cody Bellinger had a down year with the Cubs last season, the former Rookie of the Year could revitalize his career with the Bronx Bombers in 2025.

