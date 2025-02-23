The New York Yankees failed to bring back star outfielder Juan Soto in the offseason as the Dominican signed for crosstown rivals New York Mets in free agency.

The Bronx Bombers seemingly pivoted by signing another All-Star outfielder, Cody Bellinger. While many argued Bellinger's hitting ability was not on the same level as Soto's, the former Chicago Cubs star displayed his superior defensive skills in his first outing for the team in a Spring Training game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bellinger moved swiftly in center field to grab the ball on the bounce in the fourth inning off JT Brubaker's sinker and snag the runner at second base after Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s tag. Fans reacted to the Gold Glove-winning outfielder's display.

"Yankees may be a better team with Bellinger than Soto. Defense saves runs. Bellinger has that golden glove, Soto did not. If Bellinger has a decent year at the plate they will be better than 2024. For less money," a fan wrote.

"Bellinger’s been on the Yankees for one game, and he’s already a better CF than Aaron Judge," wrote another fan.

"I love watching him in Center," a fan cheered.

Fans continued with their praise for the former MVP.

"He’s always been a beast out center," wrote a fan.

"Happy for Belli. Good dude and an excellent player. Yankees fans will be happy," A cubs fan wrote.

"Look, there's no question here that there is no better center fielder than Cody Bellinger. Broke my heart when the Dodgers didn't resign him. If his hitting can get back to his former All-Star status, watch out!!!"

Cody Bellinger not looking to replace Juan Soto on Yankees roster

Cody Bellinger drove in a run over a hit in his two plate appearances against the Rays. While the Yankees fans have seen his signing as a potential replacement for Juan Soto, the All-Star outfielder doesn't feel the same.

“For me and Paul, it’s [not necessarily] replacing anybody, but coming in and performing to our best capability. We know what our best capability is. If we reach those levels, then I think that it could be fun,” Bellinger said in Spring Training.

Cody Bellinger is a potential upgrade in the outfield, especially in center field, a position Aaron Judge occupied to accommodate Juan Soto in his preferred position in left field.

However, Bellinger will need to ramp up his hitting for the Yankees as the Bronx Bombers could have a considerable gap in the offense after Juan Soto's career-best 41 home runs last season.

