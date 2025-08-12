“Yankees are a mess” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo goes off on Aaron Boone, recalls “epically, horrendously” World Series nightmare amid ongoing disaster

The New York Yankees have been facing a lot of adversity in the past couple of months. In their last 52 games, they have a 22-30 record, where they not only lost their AL East lead but also are in danger of losing one of the AL Wild Card spots they currently hold.

As per radio personality Chris Russo on the New York Post Sports' The Show, the team is in a pickle, desperately needing to get out. He directed most of the criticism at Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

"The Yankees are a mess. Boone's been there a long time. I know everybody loves him personally. He's a great guy. I don't trust him in a big game," Russo said.

Russo referenced the World Series Game 1 debacle from last year, when he decided to bring on a struggling Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the bullpen and got hit for a walk-off home run by Freddie Freeman in extra innings.

He compared the same scenario to Boone bringing out Devin Williams during last Friday's game against the Houston Astros when the score was tied at 2-2 in the tenth innings. Williams had earned eight runs in 4.2 innings pitched before that game. He gave up three runs, two earned, as the Yanks lost the game 5-3 in the end.

"I still think game one last year in the World Series was an epically, horrendously managed game. We all know about Cortes in the ninth. Where's Tim Hill in the 10th? Devin Williams back-to-back last week in Texas. Really, this is what we're going to do now? And the Yankees just aren't that good," Russo added.

Chris Russo feels the Mets are positioned better to make the playoffs than the Yankees

Like the Bombers, their crosstown rivals, the Mets, are also in a slump. They have gone 13-17 in their last 30 games and are in the last NL Wild Card spot. But Russo feels that the Yankees are in more danger of not making it to the postseason as some of the hot teams currently in the American League are ready to pounce.

"I actually think the Yankees are threatened more by their wild card status than the Mets are because Cleveland is more dangerous than the Reds and Texas, despite losing four in a row, is still a threat," Russo added. [23:25 onwards]

The Cleveland Guardians are 1.0 game behind, while the Texas Rangers are 2.5 games behind the Yanks after New York took their series opener against the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

