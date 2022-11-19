Yankees Mets collusion investigation: Rob Manfred confident teams did not communicate improperly about Aaron Judge

There is no bigger storyline in the MLB right now other than Aaron Judge's free agency. After betting on himself entering the 2022 season, Judge delivered one of the best contract seasons in the history of the sport.

"Case Closed: Aaron Judge Is Your 2022 AL MVP, Solidifying The Greatest Contract Year In Sports History" - Barstool Sports

Judge decided to bet on himself this season after declining a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension from the New York Yankees. After securing the American League MVP, Aaron Judge sits on the precipice of signing one of the richest contracts in sports history.

If his goal was to deliver a historic season in order to secure a lucrative deal this offseason, it's safe to say that he accomplished that mission tenfold. According to super agent Leigh Steinberg, Judge may secure a deal in the ballpark of 10 years/$500 million.

"Agent Leigh Steinberg thinks Aaron Judge could get a guaranteed deal for $500 million for 10 years. He is the agent who negotiated Mahomes’s contract. #Yankees" - Nate Weiser

Now that the focus has shifted toward Judge's free agency, the controversies have already begun with the MLB investigating potential collusion between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

The investigation, which was prompted by the MLBPA, will potentially look into text, phone, and email records between Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen.

The request comes following an SNY article that cited Mets sources, stating that Steinbrenner and Cohen "enjoy a mutually respectful relationship, and do not expect to upend that with a high-profile bidding war."

"MLB is investigating whether collusion has occurred in the Aaron Judge market cuz they suspect that Hal Steinbrenner’s cheap ass begged Steve Cohen not to pursue Aaron Judge." - TomHoefWrites

If there is evidence that the teams are trying to drive down Judge's salary, the MLBPA could file a grievance on behalf of Judge, with the slugger potentially receiving damages if his contract is proven to have been harmed.

While MLB will investigate the situation, Commissioner Rob Manfried is certain that both Cohen and Steinbrenner have not colluded when it comes to Judge's free agency discussions.

"Rob Manfred said #MLB has started investigating claims of collusion between #Yankees and #Mets on Judge, but he's "absolutely confident the clubs behaved in a way that was consistent with the (CBA) agreement." - David Lennon

Aaron Judge's potential collusion case would not be the first in MLB history

MLB and MLBPA agreed to a $280 million settlement following three grievances filed on behalf of free agents in the 1980s. Independent arbitrators determined that owners colluded together to prevent free agent bidding wars.

In 2006, owners agreed to pay $12 million following collusion cases in 2002 and 2003.

"The PA would have to prove that the players in question had their market value impacted by these comments, which would be tough. But collusion is such a sensitive matter with the union, understandably." - Maury Brown

