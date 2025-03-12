"Yankees might legitimately be bottom 5" - Fans in disagreement over MLB's Top 10 lineup rankings ft. Dodgers, Mets 

All MLB teams look to stack up their batting lineups from top to bottom, giving them enough leverage to drive in runs. Often their strategy is to pack a punch at the top of the order or evenly distribute their production metrics from 1-9.

MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince ranked the top 10 batting lineups in the league currently. The speculation is based on the analyst's overall assessment of the players and the depth the team has.

As per Castrovince, the list read as:

Los Angeles Dodgers New York Mets Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies Boston Red Sox Baltimore Orioles New York Yankees Arizona Diamondbacks San Diego Padres Texas Rangers

The LA Dodgers took the No. 1 spot. Fresh off a World Series title win, on the back of three future Hall of Famers – Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman – and a well built supporting crew, it was expected of them to be ranked first.

The New York Mets came in No. 2, strengthened by their signing of Juan Soto for a mammoth, 15-year $765 million contract. Alongside Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, it is a formidable top three. They outranked heavyweight divisional rivals Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

The next three spots went to three teams in contention for the AL East – the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. The Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers rounded off the list.

Fans, however, weren't pleased with the rankings. The majority of the questions were posed against the positions of the New York teams in the list.

"The Yankees might legitimately be a bottom 5 lineup in the MLB," a fan wrote.

"LOLMets are too high," another fan said.

"I think you slide the Yanks down to 9," one fan added.

"Putting the Mets ahead of both of the Braves and Phillies because of 1 guy is certainly a choice. And that's coming from someone who is very high on Vientos, as well," another fan said.

"Yankees way too high. They just have Judge and maybe Belli. Jazz is mid," a fan wrote.

"Who’s scoring runs for the Mets 5-9?," one fan questioned.

Yankees concerned after Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury update

On Saturday, Yanks slugger Giancarlo Stanton provided an update for his elbow injury and platelet rich-plasma injections treatment. The former MVP is currently taking his latest batch of injections in what he called a "severe" injury.

“Let’s finish the treatment and go from there,” Stanton said via MLB.com. “I absolutely hate this. I’m going to get back as soon as possible.”

Starting the season on the IL, isn't ideal for Stanton who had a solid postseason with New York last October. The Yankees already missed out re-signing Juan Soto, and while they have brought in Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, the rest of the lineup still looks weak as compared to their contenders.

