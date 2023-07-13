Former MLB slugger Sean Casey has been appointed the new hitting coach for the New York Yankees and he believes he can get the lineup backs to hitting ways.

Hired to replace Dillon Lawson after a dismal start to the season from the Yankees' offense, Casey is a Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer who knows a thing or two about hitting the ball. Speaking to the media after the announcement of his new position, the former infielder vowed to get the Yankees bats hitting again.

Casey started his MLB career with the Cleveland Indians in 1997 before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 1998. He spent the majority of his career with the Reds, making three All-Star appearances during that time.

More importantly, he was teammates with Aaron Boone for over five years and obviously earned the respect of the now-Yankees manager.

With over 70 games played in the MLB season, the Yankees find themselves one game short of the American League Wild Card spot, putting their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

Moreover, with Aaron Judge out of action, they are in dire need of runs and need the rest of their offense to pick up the slack. Sean Casey believes that he has what it takes to get the offense back in form and help them to a postseason spot:

"Eventually we’re gonna figure out a way to get it going, and I feel like I’m the right guy to tap into these guys and get us hot in the second half.”

YES Network @YESNetwork OFFICIAL: Sean Casey has been named the next hitting coach of the New York Yankees. OFFICIAL: Sean Casey has been named the next hitting coach of the New York Yankees. https://t.co/yQW9YIiLmD

What Sean Casey can do to turn things around for the Yankees

It is clear that the New York Yankees have hired new hitting coach Sean Casey with a very specific job in mind: get the team's offense going again. That being said, the bigger purpose is to make the postseason and hopefully push for the World Series.

In order to do that, Casey spoke about his blend of new-age analytics and old-school philosophies to get the bats firing again. While his initial impression has been a strong one, it remains to be seen if and when his new techniques will translate to runs on the pitch.

The Reds legend has a big task on his hands and not much time to make an impact in the MLB with the talented lineup at his disposal.

