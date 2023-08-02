Keynan Middleton, a White Sox reliever, found sweet satisfaction in striking out Carlos Correa, the former Astros player at the center of the infamous cheating scandal, during a dramatic game. The Astros' 2017 cheating scandal compromised the fairness of the game by having hitters receive stolen signs from a trash can.

“I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don’t like him. So it was kind of cool. I like that. I enjoyed that a lot. … I mean, he’s a cheater,” Keynan Middleton said.

The Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, who is currently playing, quickly struck back. He unleashed the full force of his bat on Thursday, launching a 377-foot home run in the sixth inning, and helped to fuel a five-run 12th inning to secure a 7-3 victory over the White Sox.

Correa has never been afraid to admit the Astros were wrong in the cheating scandal, despite their victory. There is no justification for that, he acknowledged in the year 2020, accepting full responsibility for his deeds and expressing regret.

"Every decision we made in 2017 was incorrect," Correa said.

Correa found a new home with the Twins after a turbulent offseason that included a broken contract with the Mets due to injury concerns. Correa signed a lucrative six-year, $200 million contract.

As this bitter rivalry comes to a close, the saga serves as a sobering reminder of the negative effects of sports fraud. While Middleton's contempt for Correa stoked the flames, Correa's on-field behavior revealed his tenacity and resolve to get over the scandal that once dogged him and his former team.

Houston Astros cheating scandal drama

Houston Astros

The Houston Astros swept the Minnesota Twins in a best-of-three Wild Card Series in 2020, causing them to experience a disappointing exit from the MLB postseason.

Leading the charge was none other than former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, whose victory helped the team put their sign-stealing detractors to rest.

The Astros' scandal involving sign theft raised questions about the team's accomplishments in 2017. Their reputation had been damaged by allegations that they had used technology to steal signs during their 2017 World Series winning campaign. Numerous doubters held that the Astros' success was solely attributable to their illegal strategies rather than to their actual skills.

However, the Astros were given the chance to prove their detractors wrong in the postseason of 2020. They overcame the odds, defeated formidable opposition, and were only one win away from returning to the World Series.

But after losing to the tenacious Tampa Bay Rays in a thrilling seven-game series, the Houston Astros' bid for the American League pennant took an unexpected turn.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 and won the World Series, their first championship since 1988.