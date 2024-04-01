Yankees News: 3x All-Star Juan Soto named AL Player of the Week after dominant start with new club

It's safe to say that Juan Soto fits in nicely with the New York Yankees. One of the most notable moves of the offseason, the three-time All-Star was traded to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres. The Bronx Bombers sent a package of six players, including Drew Thorpe to the Friars in exchange for Soto and Trent Grisham.

"Juan Soto is the American League Player of the Week" - @TalkinYanks

There was little doubt that the ultra-talented Juan Soto would perform well in New York and now fans and experts have the proof of those projections. The 25-year-old outfielder has been named the American League Player of the Week thanks to his incredible performances on both sides of the field.

So far through four games with his new club, Soto has posted an impressive .529 batting average with a home run and four RBIs. The World Series champion has shown Yankees fans why the club was dead-set on landing the superstar, adding a new threat to the lineup that already features the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

The former Washington Nationals superstar has been one of the top players in the MLB and has helped the New York Yankees post an undefeated record early in the season. So far in 2024, the Yankees have remained one of the few undefeated clubs, sweeping the Houston Astros to begin the season. Soto has been an instrumental part of the early success this season.

Juan Soto's defense with the New York Yankees has been as impressive as his batting

While Soto's stat line, particularly his .529 batting average, jumps off the page, his effort on defense may be more impressive. One of his biggest plays with the New York Yankees has been on the defensive side of the ball, as the young outfielder made an incredible throw to home plate to preserve their lead against the Houston Astros.

"A game-saving throw earns Juan Soto the first @Chevrolet Electric Play of the Week! And Soto becomes the first-ever Player of the Week to also win Play of the Week, which began in 2019." - @MLB

Following the acquisition of Juan Soto, much of the talk surrounding the deal was the potential of him batting next to the likes of Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton. However, if his defensive play can remain at this level, he could be even more valuable to his new club than originally expected.

