Yankees News: Clayton Beeter makes Opening Day roster amid pitching injuries, per insider

Clayton Beeter has officially made the New York Yankees roster. After a solid spring outing, and thanks to some injuries to the pitching staff, Beeter has been named a regular season player for the Yanks.

New York Post reporter Joel Sherman confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. When the Yankees open their season, Clayton Beeter will be with them. Beeter was a trade acquisition at the 2022 trade deadline.

Beeter was the main return in the Joey Gallo trade. The Yankees shipped the struggling veteran to the Los Angeles Dodgers and got the right-handed pitcher in return. Now, he'll be able to make an impact on the game at the big league level.

The Yankees have lost Gerrit Cole for some time to start the season. Tommy Kahnle and Scott Effross are also out with injuries. With the pitching thin after a few offseason trades, a spot opened up and Beeter took it.

The pitcher had 17 strikeouts in 17 innings during spring. He made two starts and had a 3.18 ERA in that time period. He will work out of the bullpen for the Yankees.

The Yankees have officially added Clayton Beeter to the Opening Day roster. Throughout camp, there were a few positional battles going on. Primarily, catcher was the one that took the most focus, but the pitching depth was an important one.

Aaron Boone named Clayton Beeter to the roster

Once Cole went down, the Yankees had to hustle to find his replacement in the system. With various relievers down for the time being, the team also needed to look at who could be in the bullpen.

Beeter pitched well and showed enough to warrant a spot on the MLB roster for now. That may change once the older relievers get back, but Beeter has the chance to show what he can do and make his spot permanent regardless of who is healthy on the roster.

