New York Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto has written his name in baseball history by breaking the record for the most walks before turning 26. Soto’s unparalleled patience and remarkable eye at the plate saw him draw an impressive 669 walks over his career so far, breaking Mickey Mantle’s record against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

What sets Soto apart is not just his ability to hit for power but also his exceptional plate discipline. Despite his young age, Soto has consistently shown the maturity of a seasoned veteran, making him one of the most feared batters in the game. Soto has already led the American League in walks, showing that pitchers have to be careful around him.

Juan Soto has been one of the most important players on Yankees' roster this season

In addition to his keen batting eye, Juan Soto boasts an impressive stat line, currently batting .333 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and a stellar on-base percentage. These numbers show not only how good he is at hitting, but also how important he is to the Yankees lineup as a whole.

As Soto continues to make waves in Major League Baseball, his recent record-setting 669 career base-on-balls etched his name among one of the best to ever do it, Mickey Mantle, which will further solidify his place among the game’s greats. At such a young age, he has proven an amazing mix of power, patience and consistency, which points to a bright future full of praise and MVP consideration.

New York Yankees fans have every reason to be excited about Soto’s contributions to the team, as his performance both on and off the field continues to elevate the Yankees’ prospects for success. No one will be able to take their eyes off Soto if he keeps breaking records and becomes one of the most interesting players to watch in this era of baseball.

