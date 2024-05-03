Yankees News: Kevin Reese predicted to succeed Brian Cashman as Yanks GM, per sources

For more than a quarter-century, general manager Brian Cashman has been a near-permanent fixture of the Yankees front office. However, recent reports are pointing to a potential successor.

According to a new piece by Andy Martino for SNY, vice president of player development Kevin Reese is poised to succeed Cashman. Although the 67-year-old incumbent GM's contract will not expire until 2026, there is "widespread" belief within the organization that Reese will be the next man for the job.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kevin Reese is the "hot name" to succeed Brian Cashman as Yankees GM:" - SNY

Prior to his career in coaching, Reese had a short-lived career of his own with the Yankees. Between 2005 and 2006, the outfielder made 12 appearances for the club.

A native of Long Island, Cashman first began working for the New York Yankees as an intern in 1986. It was not long before the young baseball enthusiast impressed then-owner George M. Steinbrenner, who in turn named Cashman assistant general manager in 1992. In 1998, Cashman was promoted to GM.

The longest-serving general manager in franchise history, Cashman has often received praise from Yankees fans, but has also been a lightning rod for fan dissatisfaction. Under Cashman, the Yankees have won six AL Pennants and four World Series titles.

Expand Tweet

"Billy Beane is the most famous GM of his generation. But he calls Yankees’ Brian Cashman “the greatest executive in the history of the sport … the Tom Brady of GMs.” When asked if Cashman is a Hall of Famer, Beane got loud." - Andy Martino

Over his 26 years of service, Cashman has been involved in many of the team's largest moves ever. He oversaw Aaron Judge's $360 million extention in 2022, which remains the largest contract ever given to a position player.

More recently, Brian Cashman was one of the leading proponents of pursuing Yoshinobu Yamamoto before the Japanese ace decided to ink a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fan patience is running low for Brian Cashman

Despite his past successes, the fact that the Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009 is beginning to unsettle fans. In his piece, Martino stipulated that failure to make a splash in the 2024 postseason could expediate Brian Cashman's dismissal:

"While it is very difficult to imagine Hal Steinbrenner firing Cashman in the middle of that contract, there is definitely win-now sense around here that makes one wonder what will change if the team does not make a significant October run this year -- and if Cashman and Steinbrenner will decide to think about a succession plan"

Even for fixtures of an organization like Cashman, the oft-shortened memories of fans can be brutally unforgiving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback