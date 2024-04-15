Yankees News: Legendary commentator John Sterling announces retirement after 35 years and over 5,000 games with club

Legendary New York Yankees commentator John Sterling has announced that he is retiring from calling the team's games, effective immediately. The 85-year-old Sterling has been considered the voice of the club for the past 35 years, calling more than 5,000 games, and covering some of the most iconic moments and rosters in team history.

"John Sterling’s call of the Yankees World Series win in ‘96 was one of his best. The game will miss him." - @DKSportsbook

The commentator announced his retirement on Monday, April 15th, bringing an end to one of the most iconic careers. John Sterling made a public statement on his retirement, telling fans how lucky he has been to be covering the New York Yankees for so many years, saying "I am a very blessed human being."

Sterling will be honored at Yankee Stadium on Saturday as the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays in New York. Sterling's final game as the Bronx Bombers' commentator came on April 7, with his final call being a strikeout of Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio by Dennis Santana.

"Longtime @Yankees play-by-play man John Sterling is retiring. He began calling Yankees games in 1989 and called Atlanta Braves games for several years prior." - @MLB

The New York Yankees are not the only team that Sterling covered throughout his career. Prior to calling games on the radio for the New York Yankees, Sterling gained his early experience calling games for the Baltimore Bullets (Washington Wizards), Atlanta Braves, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Nets (Brooklyn Nets).

John Sterling witnessed some of the Yankees' most iconic moments in recent history

Thanks to his role as the play-by-play man for the Yankees, Sterling (a lifelong Yankees fan) was able to not only witness but narrate some of the team's biggest moments.

Since Sterling joined the Yankees in 1989, he was able to witness the drafting of Derek Jeter, as well as his entire Hall of Fame career. He was able to witness those historic Yankees teams that were headlined by superstars such as Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, and Jorge Posada.

"Great call by the Voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, on home run No. 62 for Aaron Judge." - @JimmyTraina

Sterling was also live on the radio as Aaron Judge set the American League single-season home run record by crushing his 62nd home run in 2022. The newly-retired Sterling really did see it all. Here's wishing him well on his much-deserved retirement.

