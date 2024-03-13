Yankees News: Manager Aaron Boone remains non-committal to Opening Day starter, names Carlos Rodon for Game 2

The New York Yankees are still deciding on their Opening Day starter after news of Gerrit Cole's unfortunate injury. Cole will be out for the next one-to-two months as his UCL has been giving him trouble.

Cole will visit noted sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He does not have a tear, but there is enough concern about his UCL that ElAttrache recommended an in-person visit.

While still deciding on an Opening Day starter, Boone has announced that Carlos Rodon will get the ball for the second game. It could be tough for Rodon as he will take on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Rodon is coming into the 2024 season with much to prove. He has not been the pitcher fans thought the Bronx Bombers signed last offseason, spending much of his time on the IL last year.

Who could Aaron Boone pencil in as the Yankees Opening Day starter?

New York Yankees Aaron Boone (Image via Getty)

The Yankees are losing their ace with Gerrit Cole down for at least a month. Cole is coming off one of his best seasons, winning his first Cy Young Award in 2023.

Fortunately for the Yanks, they made some moves this winter to strengthen their starting rotation. The club signed Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million contract.

Expand Tweet

It would not surprise many if Boone named Stroman the Opening Day starter. However, Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes Jr. could also make a case for starting.

Schmidt is coming off a career-high 32 games starting last season, compiling a 9-9 record with a 4.64 ERA. Cortes Jr. is coming off a year where he missed a large chunk of the season due to shoulder strain but was effective prior.

It will be interesting to see which way Boone leans as we inch closer and closer to the start of the season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.