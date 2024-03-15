Yankees News: Nestor Cortes named New York's Opening Day starter

The New York Yankees had trouble naming an Opening Day starter. It would have been Gerrit Cole's job; however, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner will be sidelined for the next one-to-two months.

The club gave Marcus Stroman the option, but he turned it down. This led to the club announcing on Friday that Nestor Cortes would get the ball for the Yanks on Opening Day.

Cortes will face off against the Houston Astros on March 28 at Minute Maid Park. All eyes will be on him this year after having an injury-plagued season last year.

Cortes broke onto the scene and turned heads during the 2022 season. He started 28 games, compiling a 12-4 record with a 2.44 ERA over the course of 158.1 innings pitched. Last season, he only threw 63.1 innings.

The Astros could certainly be a test for the hard-throwing lefty. Much of their core has returned, and unlike last year, they are starting the season off relatively healthy.

The Yankees avoided a major setback

The Yankees avoided a major setback with the update from Gerrit Cole. While it was feared that he would need surgery to fix his elbow issue, it was reported that he would not need surgery.

Instead of surgery, Cole will take it easy for the next month or two. This is the best-case scenario, given surgery on his elbow could have cost him the upcoming season.

Now, the rotation must hold it down until their ace returns. Fortunately, they have a good stable of arms to get the job done.

Expect Marcus Stroman to step it up at the start of the season. Clarke Schmidt will be another arm that must pitch well if the Yanks want to come out firing on all cylinders to start the year.

