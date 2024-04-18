Yankees News: New York claims outfielder Taylor Trammell from Dodgers

The New York Yankees have continued to bolster their core roster, adding another member to their outfield group. On Thursday, the Bronx Bombers claimed Taylor Trammell from the waiver wire after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.

"The Yankees have claimed OF Taylor Trammell from the Dodgers and DFA'd Kevin Smith" - @SNYtv

Taylor Trammell's season has been defined by movement so far. The waiver claim by the New York Yankees makes them the third team that Trammell will have played for so far in 2024. After opening the year with the Seattle Mariners, he was later claimed by the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 2, before joining the Bronx Bombers this week.

Prior to his designation, Trammell made only six at-bats for the Los Angeles Dodgers over his five appearances. In that time, Trammell did not record a hit, while striking out three times. It remains to be seen if he will get into any action for New York, however, he could provide the club with some outfield depth.

New York will be the third club of Taylor Trammell's career, after spending the majority of his time with the Seattle Mariners. Over his career, the outfielder has played 121 games at the MLB level, posting a .165 batting average with 15 home runs, 39 RBIs and four stolen bases.

"News: Yankees claim OF Taylor Trammell and DFA’d INF Kevin Smith as the corresponding move. Trammel played 106 games in three seasons for the Mariners and played five games for the Dodgers this season. He has 15 home runs in 310 MLB at-bats." - @DugoutStation

The New York Yankees DFA's Kevin Smith to make room for Taylor Trammell

In a corresponding move, the Bronx Bombers opted to designate infielder Kevin Smith for assignment. The decision will open up a space on the roster for Trammell. During this brief tenure with New York, Smith entered the game one time as a pinch-runner but ultimately did not receive a plate appearance.

The Bronx Bombers will now have one week to attempt to find a trade partner for Kevin Smith or attempt to pass him through waivers. A former fourth-round pick, Smith might garner some interest from a few teams across the league looking to bolster their depth. Smith has played in 115 games in the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, and New York.

