Yankees News: New York's matchup against Cleveland Guardians rained out tonight, doubleheader scheduled tomorrow

Unfortunately for New York Yankees fans hoping to kick-off their weekend with some baseball action, they will need to wait until Saturday.

That's because Friday afternoon's game between the Bronx Bombers and Cleveland Guardians has been preemptively postponed to due inclement weather.

"Yankees-Guardians rained out tonight. Split doubleheader tomorrow." - @ChrisKirschner

As a result of the cancellation of Friday's game, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game of the action will now start at 12:10 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The second half of the doubleheader is tentatively set to begin at 6:10 p.m.

Currently, there's a massive storm working its way through the eastern and central United States, canceling a number of games in its path. Fortunately for fans who had tickets to attend Friday's game, they will be able to use them from the postponed ticket to gain entrance into the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

A few games were postponed on Thursday as the result of poor weather as well, including the matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, and the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. Although frustrating, early season postponements are commonplace given the time of the year.

"Rain and chilly weather Thursday pushed the opener of a four-game series in Detroit between the Tigers and defending AL Central champion Minnesota Twins back one day" - @ReutersSports

Friday's postponed game will not likely affect the New York Yankees pitching schedule

Even though the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will no longer play on Friday, it's not expected to change manager Aaron Boone's plans for his starting pitchers.

Although unconfirmed at this point, it's believed that Clarke Schmidt, who was supposed to start Friday, will likely start the first game on Saturday.

"Rain rain go away, Clarke Schmidt wants to pitch today!" - @ciarranotmist

For game two of the doubleheader, New York will more than likely stick with Luis Gil as their starting pitcher. Gil was originally slated to pitch on Saturday, so it seems unlikely at this point that the time change will keep him out of the starting spot.

If the Cleveland Guardians also keep their pitching rotation as planned, it will likely be some combination of Carlos Carrasco and Triston McKenzie toeing the slab for the home team.

