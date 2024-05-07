Yankees News: Oswald Peraza set to start his Tampa Tarpons rehab assignment following shoulder injury

Oswald Peraza is inching back to the New York Yankees. Following his shoulder injury in March, the infielder is set to begin a rehab stint tonight, May 7 for the Tampa Tarpons. Peraza has been out of action since the regular season began, but he could be in pinstripes again soon.

Expand Tweet

After tearing it up at the AAA level, the Yankees gave him a shot at the end of the 2022 regular season and in the playoffs to be their shortstop, but he struggled.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After that, Anthony Volpe came in and won the gold glove and has improved offensively, thus removing any chance of Peraza's taking that position back. He moved to third, but that's a position with depth and a lot of competition. Now that he is healthy once again, he will try to win a spot on the team again.

Where will Oswald Peraza go after recovery?

The Yankees' current roster doesn't have a clear spot for Oswald Peraza right now. An infielder by trade, Peraza can play second base, shortstop, and third base. Those positions are more than filled at the moment, though.

Oswald Peraza may have a tough time cracking the roster

Second base is manned by Gleyber Torres, but D.J. LeMahieu can play there once he's healthy. So can Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti. There's more than enough depth there.

Anthony Volpe has shortstop locked down, but if something were to happen, the backup option would presumably be to shift Cabrera over and put Berti or LeMahieu as the third baseman full-time.

Cabrera is playing third base and is in the middle of an offensive revival, while LeMahieu was expected to start but is recovering from an injury. That doesn't leave many options for Peraza.

Trent Grisham is currently the fourth outfielder. The only option is for Peraza to be the backup infielder/base runner and for the team to DFA Jahmai Jones. It's either that or back to AAA for Peraza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback