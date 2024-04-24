Yankees News: Veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu removed from Double-A rehab start with right foot soreness

DJ LeMahieu has been eyeing a return to the New York Yankees lineup. However, the infielder suffered a setback on Tuesday afternoon. The veteran star was making his first rehab start with Double-A Somerset but was removed from the game in the second inning of action.

"DJ LeMahieu played just one inning for Double-A Somerset tonight before being removed with right foot soreness" - @snyyankees

After only one at-bat on Tuesday night, DJ LeMahieu felt soreness in his right foot and was promptly removed from the game. LeMahieu has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the New York Yankees so far this year after suffering a bone fracture in his right foot.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, the veteran infielder will return to New York on Wednesday to undergo further examinations on his ailing right foot. It is a disappointing update for both the club and the player as he was on track to return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

"Yankees announce that DJ LeMahieu left tonight's @SOMPatriots game with soreness in his right foot. He will return to New York for examination tomorrow." - @BryanHoch

It remains to be seen how long LeMahieu will be sidelined until the result of the tests will be released. However, the fact that the Bronx Bombers have been one of the top teams in the American League this season, suggests that the club will likely continue to proceed with caution.

DJ LeMahieu's return will bring several questions regarding the lineup and defense

When LeMahieu does return to the New York Yankees lineup, manager Aaron Boone will need to figure out where the 35-year-old will play on defense and where he will bat. Entering the season, LeMahieu was expected to bat out of the lead-off role. However, the right foot injury led to Boone using a combination of Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe out of the position.

Given the struggles of both Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres, there is a chance that LeMahieu could take over the role upon his return. Boone will also need to sort out where he will play on defense. He was slated to be the team's starting third baseman, but the early-season success of Oswaldo Cabrera will complicate matters.

