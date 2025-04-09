Yankees OF Cody Bellinger makes solemn vow after missing contest with food poisoning

Cody Bellinger was not in the lineup on Tuesday in what amounted to a shutout loss for the New York Yankees. One of the most notable offseason acquisitions was on the bench with a brutal case of food poisoning, something that's forced the outfielder to make a solemn vow.

Bellinger was eating wings on Monday night in the hotel in Detroit. The NCAA National Championship between Houston and Florida was on, and he wanted to enjoy some chicken wings with the game.

Now, after the food poisoning, Bellinger swears:

"I will not eat wings for five years."

Bellinger was an early scratch against the Detroit Tigers, who shut out the Yankees thanks to a dominant Tarik Skubal outing. The room service wings cost him, and he said:

“They were good coming in, but I woke up at 4 AM sweating… Was a rough morning.”

He also added that he was "down bad" with stomach issues, but he is back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale. Aaron Judge, Bellinger and the rest of the Yankees will try to avoid a sweep and avoid falling to .500 on the year.

Aaron Boone discusses Cody Bellinger's illness

It has since been confirmed, but Aaron Boone suspected that Cody Bellinger had come down with a case of food poisoning before being replaced in the lineup by Jasson Dominguez.

Cody Bellinger had food poisoning and missed Tuesday's game (Imagn)

Boone said before the game via MLB:

"He’s been throwing up all night. Hopefully, he feels a little bit better now. We’ll see if we can get him going and make him somehow available as the game goes. We’ll see how it unfolds."

Boone added that he "was able to get a smile out of" Bellinger before the rest of his teammates took batting practice before a 5-0 loss to the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

According to reports, Bellinger "felt a lot better during the game" and could've been available to pinch-hit if needed. However, with a large deficit and not much offense all day, the Yankees never ended up needing a big hit from Bellinger.

They acquired the slugger from the Chicago Cubs last offseason. He was traded for relief pitcher Cody Poteet. Bellinger is in the second year of his three-year, $80 million contract.

