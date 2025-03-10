"Yankees are one Aaron Judge toe stub away from being 2024 White Sox" - Fans concerned as New York faces series of setbacks ft. Gerrit Cole & others

Fresh off a World Series campaign last year, the New York Yankees fanbase hopes the team will return and finally end their title drought. However, a series of issues with their players this spring could really handicap the team in 2025.

Ad

Ok, so what's going on? Former Cy Young pitcher Gerrit Cole has once again injured himself just weeks before Opening Day and might have to undergo Tommy John surgery. Then, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton's tennis elbow issue has cropped up. Another starting ace, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, will be out for three months due to a lat strain.

On Saturday, the Yankees Analytics Nerds X account laid out those problems the Bronx Bombers are currently facing.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

One can only imagine if the Yankees management thought more worst ways to start the pre-season activities. But here they are and the fans are already predicting a downfall in 2025.

As one fan puts it:

"The Yankees are genuinely one Aaron Judge toe stub away from being the 2024 White Sox," who were the worst team in the majors.

"Don't insult the white sox like that," another sarcastically said.

Ad

"Yup. He’s the only one who can save them," one fan says Aaron Judge is the only hope for the team.

More fans expressed their pessimism amid the mounting problems.

"They were never good. Aging roster of has been," another wrote.

One fan thinks the Yankees will go 0-162 in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"At this moment we’re at best a .500 team..Which in most Yankees fans eyes, is a White Sox season 🤷🏾‍♂️" one added.

Yankees trouble don't end with Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Giancarlo Stanton, claims analyst

Those thinking that the Yankees are still a good team without the availability of Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Giancarlo Stanton might want to continue reading. One MLB analyst drilled into the team more.

Ad

Dan Clark gave his reasoning with one word reaction for every key player on the roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the analyst, Cody Bellinger, who was acquired via trade this offseason, has been fairly inconsistent in the last few years. Another offseason acquisition via free agency was Paul Goldschmidt, who many believed is no longer the former MVP that he was with St. Louis.

Infielder Anthony Volpe doesn't raise much hope either and bad defense from Jasson Dominguez could add to the bother.

The analyst also shared that there is no depth within the Yankees and predicted that manager Aaron Boone will continue making mistakes.

Do you agree with Clark? Share your views in comments below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback