Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera admires girlfriend Ari’s gym selfie after lower body workouts

Yankees utility player Oswaldo Cabrera recently received the Joan Payson & Shannon Forde Award at the BBWAA dinner in New York. Cabrera's girlfriend Ari Gonzalez accompanied him to the event and stole the spotlight with her black outfit.

Ari shared an Instagram post on Monday, featuring a mirror selfie and seven videos. Ari's selfie highlighted her toned lower body, glutes and leg muscles, as she wore a bodycon DFYNE outfit.

"y y’all not locked in?? @dfyne.official mondayyyy viBesss💙" - Ari captioned the post.

The selfie, possibly taken after the workouts she showed in the videos, captivated her boyfriend as the Yankees slugger commented:

"😍😍😍😍🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍🤤🤤😍😍🤤🤤"

Comment on the Instagram post

In the first video of the post, Ari did kettlebell squats with relative ease. The workout primarily targets the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. Calves, core, forearms and upper and lower back also benefit from the exercise

The second video showed Cabrera's girlfriend doing a dynamic strength workout. With a plate in her hand, Ari alternated lunges and squats. The next two videos showed Ari's leg press workouts.

In the next video, Ari worked out on a leg extension machine. The workout specifically targets the quadriceps. The penultimate video showed Ari doing a glute pull-through exercise, a workout that targets the glutes, hamstrings and lower back.

In the final video of the post, Ari did medicine ball crunches, a workout targeting the rectus abdominis and obliques. The exercise also strengthens the shoulders, but the core is the primary target area.

Ari has close to 8000 followers on Instagram. She is active on the platform, mostly sharing fashion-related content.

Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend Ari Gonzalez shows off jump rope skills

Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend's Instagram post from December showed her expertise with a jump rope. Donning a black bodycon outfit, Ari did the normal jump rope workout.

The workout is a full-body exercise targeting the calves, quads, hamstrings, glutes, abs, oblique muscles, forearms, biceps, triceps, shoulders back and chest muscles.

"Cardio idea in a short time🌟5rounds-100rep rest and REPEAT!" - Ari captioned the post.

The caption suggests Ari's workout plan with the jump rope to increase her cardiovascular endurance.

Interestingly, Oswaldo Cabrera dropped two comments on the post. Cabrera's sports agent Nestor Barraza also commented on the post.

"😍😍😍"

"100x5 series and do I grow some butt**ks like this? 🥹😍" (translated from Spanish), Cabrera wrote.

"She’s an influencer ❤️‍🔥" - Barraza wrote.

Comments on the Instagram post

Cabrera's girlfriend is a fitness enthusiast. She even has an Instagram highlight reel, "W," exclusively for fitness-related content.

