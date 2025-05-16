Yankees Oswaldo Cabrera reveals Aaron Judge & Anthony Volpe's selfless act during crucial injury recovery

Oswaldo Cabrera went down with a brutal ankle injury on Monday night. The New York Yankees third baseman was running home on a sacrifice fly and had to try and avoid the tag to score safely.

He did, but he did so awkwardly, and it caused his ankle to fracture. He has since undergone surgery, putting the rest of his season at risk. On Thursday evening, Cabrera took to Instagram to offer up a heartfelt statement.

He shared a comment after posting the statement detailing what two key teammates did. Aaron Judge, the captain, and Anthony Volpe, who has been at various levels of the organization with Cabrera for a long time, left the game immediately to come see him.

By the time the Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners, Volpe and Judge were on their way to the hospital. Cabrera said:

"As soon as the game ended, besides the coaches and trainers (people I love very much, by the way), my captain Aaron Judge and another of my favorite people, Anthony Volpe, were there. They didn't have to be there, but they still went without even having anything in their stomachs."

He also thanked the trainers and the organization for their support as he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Oswaldo Cabrera suffered one of the more gruesome injuries in recent history, with broadcast channels opting not to show replays. He was transported to the hospital and has since had surgery.

Oswaldo Cabrera went to the hospital (Imagn)

That night, Cabrera said on Instagram that he opted to go to sleep to try and stave off the pain and the "bad thoughts." When he awoke, he said he had not hundreds but thousands of messages from family, friends, fans, and so much more.

He said:

"I dropped the phone on the bed and with a big SMILE on my face, the first thing I could say was 'God, how blessed I am.' Maybe it’s because it’s only after going through something like this that you realize the love that surrounds us.

"And TODAY, after a successful surgery with an excellent medical team and God, with my parents, my fiancée and my agent, my heart full of love, I want to THANK YOU ALL. Thank you for worrying about me, for every message, for keeping me in your prayers, for making me feel so supported."

Cabrera said he and his family will never forget the outpouring of support from the community. He scored on a sac fly by Aaron Judge, whom he later asked if he actually scored.

