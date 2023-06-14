Aaron Judge's absence in the New York Yankees lineup is being rued by even the highest command in the organisation. Owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke about the team missing their captain in a recent interview with Jon Heyman for the NY Post.

Aaron Judge, currently on the Injury List, has been sidelined since last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He sprained his toe as he hit the Dodger Stadium fence after catching a flyball toward right field in arguably one of the best defensive plays for New York in the outfield this season.

While initially placed on the 10-day IL, the Yankees still don't have a definitive timeline for Judge's return. Steinbrenner acknowledged Judge's injury and expressed how much the team misses him. Despite managing to achieve some level of parity in their results, the Yankees' offense appears to be lacking without their captain.

“I don’t think it’s a mental thing. I don’t think it’s in their heads,” he said of Judge’s absence. “But it’s been a two-week sample size, and it hasn’t been promising. But as you know, he’s one of the best players in the game, and we’re going to miss him.”

Hal Steinbrenner tries to rile up the other veterans in Aaron Judge's absence

The Yankees owner also spoke about the team's offence. New York have been unable to make big runs in crucial games and the Steinbrenner pointed it out that this was the moment when the other senior players in the team should step up.

“We’ve got to start hitting,” Steinbrenner said. “We’re putting way too much pressure on the pitchers. There are several of our veterans who need to step up, especially with [Aaron] Judge gone. Let’s just see if guys pick it up, particularly the veterans I’m talking about.”

The Bombers won the first game of the Subway Series against the New York Mets with a 7-6 victory. However, they would want Aaron Judge to return to their team as quickly as possible.

